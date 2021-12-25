ELGIN, Ill., Dec. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Volkswagen enthusiasts residing in and around Elgin in Illinois can rejoice as their favorite Volkswagen dealership, Elgin Volkswagen, has a lucrative incentive to offer on the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta. Interested shoppers are advised to head over to the dealership's official website to find out more about the offer and take a look at all the terms and conditions of the same. The dealership houses an eclectic range of new and preowned Volkswagen models that customers can choose from. However, the models sell out fast owing to their popularity and demand, which is why it is advisable to check the inventory of the dealership before planning a purchase.
Interested shoppers might want to note that the offer of 0% APR for 36 months on the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta is available only for highly qualified buyers through the Volkswagen Credit Scheme. Customers are not required to make any down payment on new or unused 2021 Volkswagen Jetta models. However, customers must also note that the models must be financed by the Volkswagen Credit scheme. The offer ends on Jan. 3, 2022, and people interested in the offer are advised to read through the fine print for more insight.
The 2021 Volkswagen Jetta is available in five trim levels—S, SE, R-Line, SEL and SEL Premium. All the trims are powered by a turbocharged, 1.4-liter, four-cylinder engine that makes 147 horsepower. Therefore, for families looking for a sedan that delivers a smooth ride with generous cabin storage, the 2021 Jetta might be the right choice.
Elgin Volkswagen is located at 2630 Auto Mall Drive, Elgin, Illinois 60124. Customers can visit the dealership for a test drive of their favorite Volkswagen vehicle or call (847) 428-2000 to talk to the sales representatives.
