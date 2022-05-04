Endurance was named a winner of the 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Award presented by Business Intelligence Group.
NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Endurance, a leading provider of auto protection plans, announced today that it has been selected for a 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Award by Business Intelligence Group (BIG). Much of the company's success results from a dedication to customer service at every step of the consumer journey, from quote to claim, with special attention on building trust and empowering drivers.
For nearly two decades, Endurance has offered customizable vehicle service contracts (commonly known as extended auto warranties) to motorists across the nation. Consumers choose Endurance as their provider because the company provides comprehensive auto protection supported by exceptional customer care. Hundreds of customers leave positive reviews on their experience with customer service monthly. From claims assistance to general questions on their policy, customers are treated like family to ensure they feel empowered while connecting with the Endurance team.
Endurance ranks high among vehicle protection providers on popular review sites, including:
- ConsumersAdvocate: 5/5 Excellent rating
- Google: 4.5/5 stars
- Trustpilot: 4.3/5 stars
- Consumer Affairs: 4.1/5 stars
"Our customer support and experience team is the backbone of our company," shared Endurance CEO Rich Holland. "These dedicated representatives are on the front lines, helping drivers every day with their coverage questions, breakdowns, and repair claims. I am proud of the team for earning another distinguished customer service award."
Over the last few years, Endurance has been recognized numerous times with industry awards, including multiple Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service, Selling Power's "50 Best Companies to Sell For," and more. The 2022 BIG Excellence in Customer Service Award celebrates those who support their own customers and those who are developing the tools to help others find success. Awards were given out to consultants, outsource partners, and technology providers for their superior customer service performance over the past 12 months.
Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of the Business Intelligence Group, stated: "Customer service professionals and suppliers have had to make significant changes to adapt to our evolving world. It is our honor to recognize Endurance as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."
About Endurance Warranty Services, LLC
For the most comprehensive auto protection plans in the industry, drivers turn to Endurance. Endorsed by real customers, recommended by auto experts, and highly rated on consumer advocate websites, Endurance plans shield drivers from the high costs of parts and labor when an unexpected breakdown occurs. Since 2006, the company has paid over $185 million in claims, helping customers save thousands on vehicle repairs and Empowering Confidence for the Road Ahead™.
Endurance Warranty Services, LLC, operates corporate headquarters in Northbrook, Ill., with additional offices in downtown Chicago and St. Louis, Mo. To learn more about Endurance vehicle protection plans and car maintenance packages, visit http://www.endurancewarranty.com.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
