NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers are holding onto their cars for longer. The average age of vehicles in the United States is over 12 years – when in 2002 it was just 9.6 years.^ Because of this, breakdown coverage for used cars has become even more crucial. Endurance, a trusted source for vehicle protection, is proud to announce it has added luxury car brands to its list of coverage options.
In January 2022, Endurance launched an extension to its Supreme vehicle service contract (VSC) that provides coverage for specific luxury vehicle models. The company is calling this their "Highline" add-on to the Supreme VSC. The luxury makes now covered by Endurance vehicle protection include:
*Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche.
Eligibility for the Highline auto protection plan includes vehicles up to eight years old and/or 80,000 miles. Specific makes and models are covered, and exclusions may apply.
"Motorists, including luxury car owners, are keeping their vehicles longer. We wanted to meet this growing demand and supply new coverage options," said Chief Product Officer Aaron Segal. "At Endurance, we pride ourselves on offering drivers customizable coverage for nearly all vehicle makes and models. The Highline addition to our Supreme vehicle protection plan offers luxury car enthusiasts reliable breakdown coverage and, most importantly, peace of mind."
In 2021, Endurance was honored with the Business Intelligence Group's "BIG Awards for Business" New Product of the Year award for Advantage, a revolutionary auto protection plan. Advantage offers breakdown protection and routine vehicle maintenance coverage, making it unique amongst other auto protection plans. With Endurance customizable plans like Advantage and Highline, drivers can count on more than vehicle protection. Value-added benefits like 24/7 roadside assistance and car rental coverage make Endurance coverage worthwhile and practical.
"As a leader in vehicle service contracts that extend drivers' mechanical coverage once the manufacturer's warranty runs out, Endurance was founded with a commitment to service, transparency, and accountability in the auto protection industry," shared Endurance CEO Rich Holland. "I look forward to growing our coverage options even more and continuing to provide customers with a trusted source for their vehicle protection needs."
About Endurance Warranty Services, LLC
For the most comprehensive auto protection plans in the industry, drivers turn to Endurance. Endorsed by real customers, recommended by auto experts, and highly rated on consumer advocate websites, Endurance plans shield drivers from the high costs of parts and labor when an unexpected breakdown occurs. Since 2006, the company has paid over $125 million in claims, helping customers save thousands on vehicle repairs and Empowering Confidence for the Road Ahead™.
Endurance Warranty Services, LLC, operates corporate headquarters in Northbrook, Ill., with additional offices in downtown Chicago and St. Louis, Mo. To learn more about Endurance vehicle protection plans and car maintenance packages, visit http://www.endurancewarranty.com.
^ "Average Age of Cars and Light Trucks in the US Rises to 12.1 Years, Accelerated by Covid-19." IHS Markit, June 14, 2021. ihsmarkit.com/research-analysis/average-age-of-cars-and-light-trucks-in-the-us-rises.html.
