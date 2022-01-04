NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Endurance is excited to announce it received the Business Intelligence Group's (BIG's) 2021 "New Product of the Year" award for the revolutionary auto protection plan EnduranceAdvantage™. The BIG Awards for Business have been held annually since 2013 and are judged by a global panel of business veterans and leaders. Awards are given to the companies, products, and individuals who have excelled in their respective industries throughout the year.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, drivers across the U.S. were eager to get back on the road and into the office. The need for vehicle breakdown protection had never been more critical, so Endurance met this challenge head-on in January 2021 by introducing the most comprehensive vehicle protection package on the market: EnduranceAdvantage™.
Advantage provides routine vehicle maintenance coverage, making it unique amongst other auto protection plans. Advantage offers breakdown protection and up to $3,500 in essential maintenance coverage for annual services, such as three oil and filter changes, an engine diagnostic exam, an alignment check, a state safety inspection, and a tire rotation. It also offers special, one-time services like brake pad replacement, cooling system maintenance, and more.
Advantage also has unrivaled eligibility, allowing vehicles up to 20 years old and unlimited odometer mileage to be protected. Most auto protection plans also have a steep list of disclaimers and exclusions, but not Advantage. EnduranceAdvantage packages are fully customizable and unrivaled in benefits and eligibility, meaning there's something for every driver -- including coverage for rideshare and delivery drivers.
"It's a great honor for our newest auto protection product to receive such a prestigious accolade from the Business Intelligence Group," shared Endurance CEO Rich Holland. "For 15 years, Endurance has offered drivers a trusted source for their vehicle protection needs. We will continue to build on our innovative and customizable coverage options to give our customers complete vehicle protection and the peace of mind they deserve."
"We are so proud to reward Endurance for their outstanding 2021 leadership and achievements," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nomination Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "This year's group of winners are clearly leading by example in the global business community."
About Endurance Warranty Services, LLC
For the most comprehensive auto protection plans in the industry, drivers turn to Endurance. Endorsed by real customers, recommended by auto experts, and highly rated on consumer advocate websites, Endurance plans shield drivers from the high costs of parts and labor when an unexpected breakdown occurs. Since 2006, the company has paid over $125 million in claims, helping customers save thousands on vehicle repairs and Empowering Confidence for the Road Ahead™.
Endurance Warranty Services, LLC, operates corporate headquarters in Northbrook, Ill., with additional offices in downtown Chicago and St. Louis, Mo. To learn more about Endurance vehicle protection plans and car maintenance packages, visit http://www.endurancewarranty.com.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
Media Contact
Jessica Campbell, Endurance Warranty Services, LLC, 866-432-4443, jessica.campbell@endurancedirect.com
SOURCE Endurance Warranty Services, LLC