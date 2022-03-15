BRADENTON, Fla., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ETCO Incorporated has introduced a full line of standard and custom OEM spark plug and distributor terminals, insulation boots, and battery terminals that comply with IATF, SAE, and ISO requirements.
ETCO Automotive Products include 1800 standard parts that meet IATF 16949:2016, SAE J2031 & 2032, and ISO 9001:2015 standards and are avail-able with compatible wire-attach equipment and booters. Featuring spark plug and distributor terminals, insulation boots, and battery terminals, all of these parts are manufactured in the USA for rapid delivery.
Designed to simplify automated and manual assembly operations for OEMs and harness makers, ETCO Automotive Products can be supplied in strip form or loose. They can be stamped from brass, tinned steels, stainless steels, beryllium copper, phosphor bronze and other alloy with thicknesses ranging from 0.006" to 0.078" and tolerances to 0.0005".
ETCO Automotive Products are priced according to terminal type and quantity. Custom quotations are provided after receipt of prints.
For more information contact:
ETCO Incorporated
Sean Dunn, VP Marketing
3004 62nd Avenue East
Bradenton, FL 34203
(800) 689-3826
E-mail: sean@etco.com
