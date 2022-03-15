BRADENTON, Fla., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ETCO Incorporated has introduced a full line of standard and custom OEM spark plug and distributor terminals, insulation boots, and battery terminals that comply with IATF, SAE, and ISO requirements.

ETCO Automotive Products include 1800 standard parts that meet IATF 16949:2016, SAE J2031 & 2032, and ISO 9001:2015 standards and are avail-able with compatible wire-attach equipment and booters. Featuring spark plug and distributor terminals, insulation boots, and battery terminals, all of these parts are manufactured in the USA for rapid delivery.

Designed to simplify automated and manual assembly operations for OEMs and harness makers, ETCO Automotive Products can be supplied in strip form or loose. They can be stamped from brass, tinned steels, stainless steels, beryllium copper, phosphor bronze and other alloy with thicknesses ranging from 0.006" to 0.078" and tolerances to 0.0005".

ETCO Automotive Products are priced according to terminal type and quantity. Custom quotations are provided after receipt of prints.

For more information contact:

ETCO Incorporated

Sean Dunn, VP Marketing

3004 62nd Avenue East

Bradenton, FL 34203

(800) 689-3826

E-mail: sean@etco.com

http://www.etco.com

Media Contact

Sean Dunn, ETCO Incorporated, (800) 689-3826, sdunn@etco.com

 

SOURCE ETCO Incorporated

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.