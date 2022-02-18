LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains what rental car insurance is and presents the different types of this insurance.
Renting a car from a traditional car rental company or using a peer-to-peer car-sharing service is getting more popular. Different types of car rental services offer varying types of insurance, and requirements vary from state to state. In many cases, the personal car insurance policy may even cover the rental of a vehicle. To find out if their insurance policy covers rentals, policyholders should contact their insurance providers. However, drivers who don't own a car will likely don't have their own car insurance and will need to buy insurance from the rental service.
When looking to get rental insurance, drivers will probably see the same types of rental coverage no matter where they went. The most common types of rental car insurance are the following:
- Collision damage waiver, also known as loss damage waiver. Although this isn't actually a form of insurance, this waiver is meant to relieve renters of responsibility if the car is damaged or stolen. This waiver is quite helpful if the policyholder's personal car worth is less than the worth of the rented vehicle.
- Personal accident insurance. This option covers both the driver and the passengers for any kind of medical costs incurred during a car accident. Depending on the policyholder's health insurance or personal car insurance, this option may not be necessary. However, if this option is needed, it usually costs about $2 per day.
- Personal effects insurance. This coverage is used to reimburse the policyholder if any of his belongings get stolen from or damaged in the car. In some cases, homeowner's or renter's insurance can reimburse the policyholder if the personal belongings are stolen from or damaged in the rental car. This option may cost from $3 to $4.
- Liability insurance. This coverage is the minimum amount of coverage required by the state. This policy could provide coverage if the policyholder is being sued as a result of damaging property or injuring another person while driving the rental car.
Before relying on their personal car insurance policies, drivers should check what coverages their insurance policy offers. If it includes rental car coverage, drivers won't have to buy extra insurance when renting a vehicle. Also, drivers should check if their policy coverage includes comprehensive and collision insurance. If not, drivers are advised to get these options from the rental company. To cover the cost of rental car coverage, policyholders can use their credit cards. Sometimes credit cards offer supplemental car insurance as an added benefit.
