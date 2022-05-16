The rebrand, effective immediately, more accurately describes the valve's purpose; to protect employees and tooling.
NEW HUDSON, Mich., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exotic Automation & Supply, a premier fluid power distributor with 13 locations across Michigan & Indiana, announced today the rebrand of their line of Sidener Hydraulic Safety Valves to Control Reliable Hydraulic Safety Valves. The new name describes the design purpose; to protect personnel and tooling and to establish safe zones in hydraulic applications with redundant, fail-to-safe control valves.
Since 2006, Control Reliable Hydraulic Safety Valves (formally Sidener Hydraulic Safety Valves) have incorporated the latest technologies and leveraged the latest safety standards to help machines run safer with increased productivity. The valves offer redundant, control reliable solenoid valves which permit the use of "Alternative Methods" according to the lockout/tagout standard. Cat 3 PLd configurations are redundant so if there is a failure to one channel, the second channel will reliably perform the safety function.
The company offers a wide range of valves from lockout/tagout valves to control reliable redundant valves.
"Control Reliable Hydraulic Safety Valves are seen on hundreds of applications throughout the United States where hydraulic safety is a concern." Steve Orlando, Vice President of Sales & Marketing said. "Our customers gravitate towards these valves because they are proven to help keep employees safe when entering hazardous areas."
The valves will be on display at Exotic Automation & Supply's booth at this week's AISTech Iron & Steel Conference in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The conference is held May 16th-18th.
"Our Safety Valve Product Managers will be on-site at this week's AISTech Iron & Steel Conference to demonstrate the valves and answer any questions." Steve Phillips, Sales Director said. "If you are unable to attend the show, we've set up a vast distributor network for our Control Reliable Valves across the United States and Canada to help select the right valve for your application."
For more information, please visit http://www.controlreliable.com or contact your local Control Reliable Hydraulic Safety Valve distributor; Exotic Automation & Supply, Wainbee, Triad Technologies, Air Hydro Power, Kundinger or PTS.
About Exotic Automation & Supply: Exotic Automation & Supply was founded in 1963 and has grown to become one of Parker Hannifin's largest distributors in the United States. The company maintains full-service centers throughout Michigan & Indiana with locations in Ann Arbor, Freeland (Saginaw), Lansing, Taylor, Flint, Indianapolis, Jackson, Livonia, Noblesville, Rochester Hills, Shelby Township as well as at the main New Hudson Headquarters and a Port Huron location opening Summer 2022.
