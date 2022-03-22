KALAMAZOO, Mich., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon, formerly known as the Kalamazoo Marathon and Borgess Run for the Health of It, will return this year after a 2-year in-person hiatus due to COVID. The event, which went virtual in 2020 and was canceled in 2021, now has registrations open at ZeiglerKalamazooMarathon.com for the three-day event, kicking off Friday, April 22 with a Kid's Day and culminating in the event's main races on Sunday, April 24.
"Ensuring everyone is having fun at an event like this is a huge responsibility that comes down to the event organizers. We are very proud of all the hard work and dedication given by the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon team to make sure this event has everything it needs to be a complete success; and to us this means delivering a great experience as we always do at our dealer locations every day," said Aaron Zeigler, president and CEO of Zeigler Auto Group.
"We would also like to thank all of our sponsors, without their support this event wouldn't be possible," he added. Major sponsors for this year's event include Imperial Beverage, which will be hosting the Beer Station at the end of the race – a complimentary adult beverage station open to racers 21 and older. The event will also prominently highlight the Bacon Station, a crowd-pleaser at past events for the race weekend which included, as the name indicates, bacon for those racing through as well as the Bacon Station mascot to keep the crowd and racers entertained.
Zeigler Auto Group, the event's main overall sponsor has also agreed to fly its very own hot air balloon piloted by Derrick Jones, a world-renowned air balloon pilot who is also the manager of one of its own luxury dealers, Zeigler Maserati Alfa Romeo of Grandville.
"Continued Growth is a Team Sport for us at Zeigler! Personally, I'm overly excited for Zeigler Auto Group being the presenting sponsor for the Kalamazoo Marathon. I've been involved both as a participant for the half & full marathon and on the Advisory board for the Kalamazoo Marathon for many years," said Jones.
"This year we offered a health & wellness program through our partners at Athletic Mentors for all of our team members to begin training for either the 5k, 10k or Half Marathon. Just another element of our PRIDE commitment to our employees. This year will be extra special to myself as we will have our Zeigler Hot Air Balloon on Friday April 22nd for the Kids Fun Run at Mayors' Riverfront Park. I'll be setting up the balloon to kick off the weekend activities, of course weather permitting. Then I'll look forward to running the Half Marathon on Sunday morning with family, friends and team members." he continued.
Aside from the infamous Bacon Station and the Imperial Beverage adult beverage station, the race has announced plans to have live entertainment, different food stations, sponsor tents and photo booths.
Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are still available. If you would like more information, please contact race director Carrie Drake at director@zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com
ABOUT ZEIGLER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP
Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 78 franchises across 35 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.
Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.
The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, a Carquest Auto Parts store, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.
Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,300 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2022. The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Chicago and Michigan.
