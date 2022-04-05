Celebrating 35 years as a leader in the customer experience market research industry, BARE International remains the premiere research partner for over 100 current automotive clients worldwide, adding an additional 19 client partners within the last quarter.
FAIRFAX, Va., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BARE International today announced new partnerships across multiple automotive industry clients, from sales, to automotive care such as oil changes, car washes, and repairs, to aftersales experiences.
"BARE has been instrumental in the ongoing development, evolution and execution of our Quarterly CX Assessments and annual Brand Audits," says Craig Mundy, Global Program Manager of the Customer Experience Team for Shell Global. "They have conducted over 50,000 assessments per year for Shell, across a variety of markets. Throughout our partnership, BARE teams have been thorough, detailed, responsive and available to us at all levels, market by market, globally, or directly through their President."
Cecilia Bauché, Retail Processes and Customer Promise Section Manager for Nissan Automotive Europe, states, "BARE is very flexible, can kick off a program on short notice, and adapt to any ad-hoc changes or requests."
"The automotive industry offers so many unique customer experiences," says Jason Bare, Global Vice President at BARE International. "There are many opportunities for automotive businesses to reach out to their customers, whether it's branding and reputation pre-sale, to the sales experience, to after sale upkeep and care. Each experience has their own set of insight nuances that businesses need to grow their brand loyalty."
According to a survey by marketing agency Adtaxi, 86% of respondents research companies' products and services online prior to making an automotive purchase. Therefore, providing a seamless transition from digital options, such as websites and social media, to onsite experiences is integral in building customer loyalty and making the sale.
"We design experience research programs based on each clients' needs, starting with what part of the automotive industry they primarily serve," explains Business Development Director Michele Jowdy. "For example, an on-site mystery shopping program is the best option for a sales experience, whereas a QR code that links to a satisfaction survey works best for a gas or carwash client."
Vice President of Waterway Gas & Wash Company Mike Goldman says of BARE, "The timely shops and well thought feedback has been an important facet in Waterway's continuous improvement and growth over this time. We can rely on the folks at BARE to provide useful results."
As members of the International Car Wash Association, Jason Bare and Michele Jowdy will be on site at the International Car Wash Show in Nashville, Tennessee. The Car Wash Show is the premier gathering of owners, managers, and decision-makers from the car wash, quick lube and detailing segments, providing car wash operators with the information and products they need to succeed.
"Our passion is designing custom programs so our clients can identify trends and brand perception across multiple platforms - from social to lots and stations - wherever their customers are," adds Bare. "Every BARE program is unique, just like our clients' businesses."
About BARE International: BARE International sets the industry standard as the largest independent provider of customer experience research, data, and analytics for companies worldwide. Founded in 1987, BARE International is a family-owned business with global capabilities providing unmatched service and supporting businesses in over twenty industries.
BARE is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. suburb of Fairfax, Virginia with ten offices around the world. On any given day, BARE International is doing business for clients in more than 150 countries, completing more than 50,000 evaluations/audits each month. To learn more about BARE International's customer experience research services and their dedicated field force of evaluators, visit https://www.bareinternational.com
