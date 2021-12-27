WOODBRIDGE, Va., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Volkswagen Sign Then Drive event at Karen Radley Volkswagen offers a perfect opportunity for drivers to get their hands on the new Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, ID.4, Jetta, Passat, Taos and Tiguan without a hefty down payment. This event is offered for well-qualified drivers who choose to lease or finance a new Volkswagen through Volkswagen Credit. Interested drivers are encouraged to take advantage of the leasing options as this event only occurs once or twice per year.
The Volkswagen Sign Then Drive offers unique benefits like a $0 down payment, $0 security deposit, $0 first month's lease payment and $0 due at signing (excludes tax, title, license, options, and dealer fees). Drivers need to simply pick out their dream car, sign the paperwork, and head off to their home with total peace of mind.
Karen Radley Volkswagen is a fully staffed and certified Volkswagen dealership offering impeccable service. As a trusted dealer of Volkswagen vehicles, the dealership's mission is to provide an exceptional customer experience that includes exemplary professional sales, aftermarket service, finance plans and the most competitive lease rates in town.
To learn more about the Volkswagen Sign Then Drive event at Karen Radley Volkswagen, interested customers can check out the dealership's website https://www.karenradleyvw.com/ or contact their sales team directly by calling 877-461-1230.
