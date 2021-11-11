SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- No matter what local luxury car shoppers are searching for in the Phoenix and Scottsdale area, Earnhardt Genesis of North Scottsdale is a premier option. A complete inventory of Genesis luxury vehicles and a state-of-the-art service department will cater to potential car buyers and car owners alike. The Genesis All Access Sales Event and budget-minded service specials will help customers save on luxury vehicles, parts and service in November at Earnhardt Genesis of North Scottsdale.
The Genesis All Access Sales Event is a Fall sales event that will provide potential buyers with affordable lease and finance incentives from Nov. 2 to Nov. 30. Drivers drawn to the athletic style and premium luxury of the 2022 Genesis GV70 can finance select models with a 1.9% Annual Percentage Rate (APR) for 60 months with credit approval by Genesis Finance. Well-qualified buyers who have fallen in love with the 2021 Genesis G80 can lease a Genesis G80 2.5T for 36 months with $4,999 down and $499 per month. These sales incentives and many more are available at Earnhardt Genesis of North Scottsdale this Fall.
Routine service and maintenance play an important role in the performance and longevity of a vehicle and the Earnhardt Genesis of North Scottsdale Service Department will help local drivers save on regular maintenance with Fall service specials and coupons. Current service specials include a FREE diagnostic check by trained service technicians at the dealership and an affordable oil and filter change for just $69.95.
Phoenix-area drivers interested in the Genesis luxury brand or in need of automotive service this Fall can learn more about the savings available at Earnhardt Genesis of North Scottsdale by visiting the dealership online at http://www.earnhardtgenesisofnorthscottsdale.com. Individuals who prefer a more personal interaction can contact the dealership directly by calling 480-368-6789.
Media Contact
Earnhardt Marketing, Earnhardt Genesis of North Scottsdale, 480-368-6789, press@earnhardt.com
SOURCE Earnhardt Genesis of North Scottsdale