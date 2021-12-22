BATON ROUGE, La., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An October 24 article on WGNO New Orleans reports on a fatal, single-vehicle crash that occurred late Saturday, October 23 when a motorist reportedly drove off the highway and into a nearby tree. The exact nature of the crash was still under investigation on the publication date, but Louisiana State Police believe the driver, who was alone, was not wearing their seatbelt. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. Baton Rouge-based Russell Law Firm LLC says that the case is a prime example of why it's so important for drivers and passengers to always wear seatbelts and remain alert behind the wheel.
The Russell Law Firm says seatbelts save lives every single day all across the United States. Even short rides around the block warrant a seatbelt — collisions can happen anywhere — and really, it only takes a second or two to make sure a seatbelt is secure. Plus, the firm adds that it's illegal to not wear a seatbelt in Louisiana, and failure to do so as a driver or passenger can result in a ticket and surprisingly high fines, especially for repeat offenses. Even so, a fine is nothing compared to a driver or passenger's safety.
The firm says that it's also worth pointing out that safe driving is a must and that a driver's attention always needs to be on the road. Speeding, engaging in reckless maneuvers, texting, or otherwise driving impaired can all result in a collision, possibly leading to serious injuries or death.
The Russell Law Firm says even low-impact accidents can cause permanent disabilities, with faulted parties being liable for medical bills, repair costs, property damage, and more. Liable parties often end up owing the injured or deceased tens of thousands of dollars, severely impacting their finances indefinitely.
The firm concludes that impaired or distracted driving of any kind simply isn't worth it. The chances of a collision are too high, and the consequences are rarely anything but life-changing in the worst way, if not life-ending. By remaining fully attentive and unimpaired while driving, drivers give themselves the best chance of arriving safely at their destination.
Readers can learn more about the Russell Law Firm by visiting their website at https://www.dannyrusselllaw.com/ or by calling (225) 307-0088.
