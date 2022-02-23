DEARBORN, Mich., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Do you know a teacher who has inspired others to challenge the limits of what's possible? The Henry Ford is once again recognizing America's most innovative educators with the eighth annual The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation Teacher Innovator Awards presented by Raytheon Technologies.
The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation Teacher Innovator Awards recognize teachers who inspire students to challenge the rules and take risks, who demonstrate how to be collaborative and empathetic, and who teach the value of learning by staying curious and learning from failure. All entries must be submitted by the March 7th, 2022 deadline to be considered.
Applications must include supporting materials of their creative curriculum in action, a biography on the applicant's educational career and achievements and a short video that provides an explanation of what innovation means to them, and how they've innovated in the classroom, including challenges faced and how students reacted. Applicants can receive bonus points if they provide a short video of their students explaining how they've benefited from the innovations their teachers have brought into the classroom.
Winners will be selected based on their original and creative approach to teaching, their demonstrated resourcefulness and the positive impact they have made. Student engagement, learning goals, and evidence achieving those goals will also be taken in consideration. Teacher Innovator Award winners will be announced the first week of June 2022.
Ten Grand Prize winners will receive a five-day Innovation Immersion Experience at The Henry Ford in Dearborn, Michigan, in August 2022. The prize includes round-trip airfare, lodging, select meals, special educational tours, workshops, and recognition events for the winners only. Winners will also receive a $1,500 gift card, classroom resources, and a 1-year premium membership to The Henry Ford's inHub.
Hosted by Mo Rocca, CBS' "Sunday Morning" correspondent and produced by Litton Entertainment, the Emmy-winning® The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation tells the fascinating stories behind the historic innovators of the past and the forward-looking visionaries of today, and the extraordinary talents and dedication required to bring their inventions to life.
To nominate a teacher, to apply, or for more information, please visit http://www.thehenryford.org/teacherinnovator.
About The Henry Ford
Located in Dearborn, Michigan, The Henry Ford, a globally recognized destination, fosters inspiration and learning from hands-on encounters with artifacts that represent the most comprehensive collection anywhere focusing on innovation, ingenuity and resourcefulness in America. Its unique venues include Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, Benson Ford Research Center and Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school. Together with its online presence at thf.org, its national television series The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation and Invention Convention Worldwide, the growing affiliation of organizations fostering innovation, invention and entrepreneurship in K-12 students, The Henry Ford inspires individuals to unlock their potential and help shape a better future.
# # #
Media Contact
Melissa Foster, The Henry Ford, 3136732122, melissaf@thehenryford.org
SOURCE The Henry Ford