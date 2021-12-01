LANCASTER, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Toyota of Lancaster located in Lancaster, California, is offering a limited-time period finance offer for the 2021 Toyota Tacoma. The 2021 Toyota Tacoma can be financed at 2.49-percent APR (Annual Percentage Rate) for 72 months. This offer can be claimed by well-qualified Tier 1 or Tier 1+ customers who finance through Toyota Financial Services (TFS). Other than the 72 months, customers can avail themselves of the same percentage rate for 36 months, 48 months, or 60 months as well, based on their requirements. Also, a $500 rebate is available for military personnel or college graduates who are looking to purchase the 2021 Tacoma.
Toyota of Lancaster also has many other offers for other Toyota Vehicles that include a 1.9-percent APR for 72 months for the 2021 Toyota RAV4, a $1,000 TFS APR Cash for the 2022 Toyota Avalon, a zero-percent APR offer for 72 months for select 2021 Toyota Mirai models, and a $1,500 Customer Cash for select 2022 Toyota Prius models. For more information on these offers, interested customers can visit the dealership, which is located at 43301, 12th Street W, Lancaster, California. They can also contact them on phone at 855-660-7659, or through their website - https://www.toyotaoflancaster.com/new-car-incentives-and-rebates-lancaster-ca?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=press+release&utm_campaign=2021nov30
