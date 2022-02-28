ORANGE, Texas, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cecil Atkission Toyota located in Orange, Texas, has a limited time-period financing offer for the 2022 Toyota Camry. The 2022 Toyota Camry can be financed at 2.49% APR interest for 60 months. Only qualified customers can take advantage of this offer. For those who do not qualify, the amount and percentage of any down payment may vary depending on the individual's credit qualifications. Also, this offer is not valid for the 2022 Camry TRD 2WD V6 eight-speed automatic transmission variant.
Cecil Atkission Toyota also has finance offers for other vehicles like the Corolla, RAV4, Highlander, and Tundra. The Corolla, RAV4, Highlander, and Tundra can all be financed at 2.49% APR for 60 months. These finance offers are also limited to qualified customers.
To learn more, interested customers can visit Cecil Atkission Toyota located at 2500 IH-10 West, Orange, Texas. They can also contact the dealership on 833-378-1225 or visit the website - https://www.ceciltoyota.com/new-car-incentives-and-rebates-orange-tx?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=press+release&utm_campaign=2022feb28
