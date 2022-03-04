YUMA, Ariz., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bill Alexander Toyota in Yuma, Arizona, is offering a special financial deal on the 2022 Toyota Tundra for a limited time. The 2022 Toyota Tundra can be financed for 72 months at a 2.99% APR (Annual Percentage Rate). Individuals who finance through Toyota Financial Services and are well-qualified Tier 1 or Tier 1+ can take advantage of this deal (TFS). Customers can take advantage of the same percentage rate for 36 months, 48 months, or 60 months in addition to 72 months, depending on their needs. A $500 refund is also offered for military personnel or recent college graduates who want to buy a 2022 Tundra.
The 2022 Toyota Tundra will be available with two different engine options. A new twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 engine produces 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque on its own. When combined with the i-FORCE MAX bell-housing drive system, the outcome is an amazing performance result of 437 horsepower and a whopping 583 pound-feet of torque. A new 10-speed automatic gearbox will be standard on both models. It has a towing capacity of 12,000 pounds and a top payload capacity of 1,940 pounds.
All interested customers are encouraged to visit https://www.myalexandertoyota.com/ or stop by the dealership at 889 E 32nd St, Yuma, Arizona, for further information. They can also contact the dealership's service department by calling 928-344-1170.
