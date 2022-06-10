Boucher Nissan of Waukesha, WI has service specials to help keep your car in top condition for the warm weather months
WAUKESHA, Wis., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Residents of Southern Wisconsin can take advantage of excellent deals on service specials from Boucher Nissan of Waukesha. Some of these special deals include:
Air Duct Service and Cabin Filter Replacement For just $79.95 customers can be assured that their ventilation system is clear of pollutants or infectants. This service kills mold, mildew, and other odor-causing organisms. This in turn keeps the car's interior smelling clean and allows the driver and passengers to breathe easier. This offer expires at the end of the month. This special deal cannot be combined with other offers. Other restrictions apply.
Cooling System Service The health of a car's motor depends heavily on the cooling system, especially during the summer months. This special provides a $15.00 discount on a regular cooling system service. The service includes:
- Check and drain the cooling system
- Pressure test cooling system
- Refill the coolant with the manufacturer's recommended coolant type
This offer expires at the end of the month. This special deal cannot be combined with other offers. Other restrictions apply.
Pothole Alignment Special The winter months can be harsh on a vehicle's alignment, which can in turn make driving more difficult and increase the wear on tires. This special reduces the service price to just $169.95. The service includes alignment, balancing, rotation, brake inspection, and multi-point inspection. The offer expires at the end of June, and some other restrictions apply.
Anyone looking to keep their car in peak condition and save money at the same time can look to Boucher Nissan of Waukesha. To learn more about service specials, or about a new Nissan, customers can visit the Boucher Nissan of Waukesha dealership at 1451 E Moreland Blvd, Waukesha, WI 53186. Or, potential clients can visit the dealership's website at https://www.waukeshanissan.com/.
