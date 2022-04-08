Customers looking to purchase a stylish and versatile compact SUV should check out the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan at Findlay North Volkswagen.
LAS VEGAS, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Powered by a 2L 16-valve turbocharged engine producing 184 horsepower, the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is priced at a starting MSRP of $26,490 and has been included in Findlay North Volkswagen's inventory.
Equipped with helpful tech features that are designed to make parking and driving easier, the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan provides driver assistance features like travel assist, lane assist, rear traffic alert system, emergency assist, active blind-spot monitor, and adaptive cruise control.
Safety features in the vehicle include a Rear View Camera System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Intelligent Crash Response System (ICRS), Automatic Post-Collision Braking System, a safety cage, and six-stability enhancing systems like Electronic Brake-pressure Distribution (EBD) and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).
Customers interested in the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan can schedule a test drive of the vehicle by visiting the dealership's website at http://www.findlaynorthvw.com.
Drive by the dealership located at 7500 West Azure Drive in Las Vegas, Nevada, or call 702-982-4800 for more information regarding the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan.
