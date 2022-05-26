The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) has announced that the Advanced Air Cleaner system available in certain Volvo Car vehicles is the first full automotive cabin air filtration system to earn certification from the asthma & allergy friendly® certification program.
DUBLIN, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) has announced that the Advanced Air Cleaner system available in certain Volvo Car vehicles is the first full automotive cabin air filtration system to earn certification from the asthma & allergy friendly® certification program.
A CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® automotive cabin air filtration system is scientifically proven to reduce exposure to pollen allergens in the car cabin. Certified cabin air filtration systems must meet the program's strict criteria.
The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program, an independent program administered in the United States by AAFA and ASL, helps consumers identify products more suitable for people with asthma and allergies. Products undergo physical and chemical testing against strict standards. Products passing these tests earn the CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® mark.
It is estimated that people in industrialized countries spend over one hour a day in vehicles[1]. This can contribute to a person's daily exposure to air pollution and allergenic pollens from trees, grass and weeds. For people with asthma and allergic rhinitis the air inside their car cabin can contain these allergens that trigger their allergies.
The Advanced Air Cleaner, part of the latest air purification system available on certain Volvo Car models*, was tested to a new Certification Standard, which evaluates the car's cabin air filtration system inside in the car and has demonstrated the following
- When challenged with three types of pollen – Timothy grass, birch pollen and ragweed pollen, it removes between 99.7 and 99.9% of pollen allergens from incoming air.
- The concentration of ions, ozone and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) remained extremely low inside the car cabin.
"On average, people spend up to 90% of their time indoors, and indoor air can be two and a half times as polluted as outdoor air," explains AAFA's CEO and president Kenneth Mendez. "This includes time spent in your car. We congratulate Volvo on earning the rigorous asthma & allergy friendly® certification, and we appreciate the automaker's commitment to improve air quality for vehicle passengers."
"Advances in sensor technology and smart vehicles mean that how and when we use our cars has changed," Dr. John McKeon, CEO of ASL, shares. "Just as air pollution and indoor air quality have become a requirement for healthy homes, car cabin air quality is now also under scrutiny. We congratulate Volvo Cars on their innovative sensor and advanced air filtration system which has been tested and certified. Over 65 million Americans are impacted by asthma- and allergy-related issues, so the need for scientifically proven air quality technology offering a more comfortable and healthier driving experience is clear."
The Advanced Air Cleaner found in certain Volvo Car models has met these standards and is certified to reduce allergens and contribute to a healthier indoor environment within enclosed vehicles.
"By helping our customers to optimise the air quality inside their Volvo, we want to help reduce the adverse health effects associated with air pollution, allergens and fine particulates," says Dr. Maria Bernander, occupant health effects expert at Volvo Cars.
Notes to editors
- Described features might be optional. Vehicle specifications and the exact customer offer may vary from one country to another, or not (yet) be available in all markets.
- Volvo Cars' air purification offer includes technologies such as the Advanced Air Cleaner, the PM 2.5 sensor and an advanced filter, combined with air purification functions and air quality data in the car's center display.
- The Advanced Air Cleaner has been tested against timothy grass, birch tree and ragweed pollens by ASL and against Phi6 and MS2 viruses by OFI.
- * Cars produced as from Q2 2022, not including all variants of the XC40
About the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and Allergy Standards Limited. This program helps people make informed purchases for a #healthierhome. The Program tests household products against strict standards. Products passing these tests, earn the CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® mark. Certified products include air cleaners, bedding, cleaning products, flooring, paints, vacuum cleaners, washing machines and more. Visit aafa.org/certified for more information.
About Volvo Car Group
Volvo Cars was founded in 1927. Today, it is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world with sales to customers in more than 100 countries. Volvo Cars is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, where it is traded under the ticker "VOLCAR B". Volvo Cars aims to provide customers with the Freedom to Move in a personal, sustainable and safe way. This is reflected in its ambition to become a fully electric car maker by 2030 and in its commitment to an ongoing reduction of its carbon footprint, with the ambition to be a climate-neutral company by 2040.
[1] Müller, D., Klingelhöfer, D., Uibel, S., Gronberg, D.A. Car indoor air pollution - analysis of potential sources. J Occup Med Toxic. 2011; 6(1):33. Doi: 10/1186/1745-6673-6-33.
Media Contact
Sarajane Sparks, asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program, 1 603-494-2755, sarajane@sparkscg.com
SOURCE asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program