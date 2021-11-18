FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flagstaff Subaru's Second Annual Candy Cane Lane Drive-Thru will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 4910 E. Marketplace Drive. The event is hosted in partnership with the Hallows Team at Wallick & Volk Mortgage; and the Shadows Foundation, a volunteer-based organization.
Ticket sales are now open, with each car entry priced at $10.00, and all proceeds going towards providing financial assistance and services to those afflicted with life-threatening illnesses in the community. Last year Flagstaff Subaru donated $10,000 to the cause, with the same support expected this year.
"Bringing just a little bit of joy to everyone's lives after what has been a tough couple of years for a lot of people really makes it all worth it. We are very grateful to have so many people donating their time to make sure that this event is successful, especially because all the help goes to people in need, right here in our own backyard," said Trent Olson, Flagstaff Subaru's owner.
The event will give guests the opportunity to view over 50 beautiful holiday exhibits from the comfort of their own cars. The Flagstaff Police Department and the Flagstaff Fire Department will be handing out forms at the beginning so that spectators are able to vote for their favorite from the multitude of dazzling displays of holiday lights, decorated trees, giant candy canes and much more all set to everyone's favorite holiday music.
To top it all off, Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and the North Pole elves will be making a special appearance at the end of the Candy Cane Lane Drive-Thru with special treats for all children. Children are also encouraged to bring their letters to Santa.
Plus, during the Second Annual Candy Cane Lane Drive-Thru, the Shadows Foundation will be collecting toys for the "Northern Arizona Law Enforcement Toy Drive". If you would like to donate, please be sure to bring a new, unwrapped toy to the event.
Sponsors are still welcome to join the event until Wednesday, November 24, 2021. For more information on sponsorship opportunities please contact Vicki Burton-Taunton, Director of the Shadows Foundation at 928-380-6641.
The Shadows Foundation is a local, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, based in Flagstaff, Arizona. Shadows is dedicated to helping those individuals in need who are affected by life threatening illness by providing services and financial assistance when they need it most.
By collaborating with local businesses, seeking grant submissions, working with generous private donors, and holding fund raising events, the Shadows Foundation allocates assistance and services to individuals and their families at times of greatest need.
Driven by seven core promises, Flagstaff Subaru is committed to providing exceptional service to customers at its two showroom locations in Flagstaff, Ariz.
Flagstaff Subaru offers an extensive selection of new, quality pre-owned vehicles with financing options available for every budget. The dealership also sells car parts, service contracts; and offers maintenance and repair services.
