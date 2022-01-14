ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chevrolet has recently released information about the new 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV, and from what it looks like, this all-electric truck is going to have everything you're looking for in a new pickup. The famous and best-selling nameplate will be available as a fully electric truck and use General Motors advanced Ultium EV Platform. This new platform will help deliver incredible capabilities, versatility, performance and technologies. Drivers can learn more about the new 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup truck by visiting the Carl Black Orlando website where they will find loads of information about this new electric model from General Motors.
The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV will arrive with a long list of available technologies and comfort features that every driver will enjoy having while on the road. Some of the most exciting news regarding the first-ever 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV all-electric pickup truck can be found on the Carl Black Orlando website when visiting the models research page. Information available includes the maximum trailering capacity and electric driving range of this new electric pickup truck. Other important details about the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV that can be found on the dealership's website include its performance specifications, horsepower and torque ratings, available technologies and Multi-Flex tailgate.
To learn more about the first-ever 2024 all-electric Chevrolet Silverado EV, Florida truck shoppers are encouraged to visit the dealership's website by going to http://www.carlblackoforlando.com. Interested drivers may also contact the dealership to ask questions and reserve their 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV by calling 888-502-0763 or by visiting the dealership in person by driving to 11500 E Colonial in Orlando.
