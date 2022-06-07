Carl Black Orlando adds 2022 Chevrolet Silverado and 2022 Chevrolet Silverado HD model research pages to its website

Orlando, Fla., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Choosing the right new truck can be a difficult task for any driver, especially for those that do not have all the information they need to make an informed decision. New truck shoppers who want to get behind the wheel of a truck that will fit their specific needs can now find the details they need to learn more about two of the top models by visiting the Carl Black Orlando website. The Florida Chevrolet dealership has recently added detailed model research pages of the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado and 2022 Chevrolet Silverado HD to its website for interested drivers to review.

The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado research page offers a closer and more detailed look at the offerings of this powerful new pickup truck. Visitors to the research page will find information about the new 2022 Chevrolet Silverado that includes the truck's four engine options, trailering features, towing capacity and much more.

The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado HD research page will show new truck shoppers what this heavy-duty pickup truck has to offer in terms of power and capability. The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado HD offers two available engine options to choose from that deliver the horsepower and torque needed to tow large trailers and haul heavy payloads. With engine specifications and towing ratings available, potential buyers will know which engine will best fit their needs.

To learn more about the new 2022 Chevrolet Silverado or 2022 Chevrolet Silverado HD, truck shoppers can visit the dealership's website by going to http://www.carlblackorlando.com. Drivers may also contact the Georgia Chevrolet dealership by calling 888-502-0763 or by driving to 11500 E Colonial.

Media Contact

Omar Rodriguez, Carl Black Orlando, 888-502-0763, omar@carlblack.com

 

SOURCE Carl Black Orlando

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.