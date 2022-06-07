Carl Black Orlando adds 2022 Chevrolet Silverado and 2022 Chevrolet Silverado HD model research pages to its website
Orlando, Fla., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Choosing the right new truck can be a difficult task for any driver, especially for those that do not have all the information they need to make an informed decision. New truck shoppers who want to get behind the wheel of a truck that will fit their specific needs can now find the details they need to learn more about two of the top models by visiting the Carl Black Orlando website. The Florida Chevrolet dealership has recently added detailed model research pages of the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado and 2022 Chevrolet Silverado HD to its website for interested drivers to review.
The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado research page offers a closer and more detailed look at the offerings of this powerful new pickup truck. Visitors to the research page will find information about the new 2022 Chevrolet Silverado that includes the truck's four engine options, trailering features, towing capacity and much more.
The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado HD research page will show new truck shoppers what this heavy-duty pickup truck has to offer in terms of power and capability. The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado HD offers two available engine options to choose from that deliver the horsepower and torque needed to tow large trailers and haul heavy payloads. With engine specifications and towing ratings available, potential buyers will know which engine will best fit their needs.
To learn more about the new 2022 Chevrolet Silverado or 2022 Chevrolet Silverado HD, truck shoppers can visit the dealership's website by going to http://www.carlblackorlando.com. Drivers may also contact the Georgia Chevrolet dealership by calling 888-502-0763 or by driving to 11500 E Colonial.
Media Contact
Omar Rodriguez, Carl Black Orlando, 888-502-0763, omar@carlblack.com
SOURCE Carl Black Orlando