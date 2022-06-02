FMCA, an international organization for RV owners, has announced that Blue Ox, manufacturer of RV-related towing equipment, will be the title sponsor for the association's 105th International Convention & RV Expo in Lincoln, Nebraska, August 24-27, 2022.
CINCINNATI, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FMCA, an international organization for RV owners, is proud to announce that Blue Ox, manufacturer of RV-related towing equipment, will be the title sponsor for the association's 105th International Convention & RV Expo in Lincoln, Nebraska. FMCA's "Golden Getaway" Convention Presented By Blue Ox will take place at the Lancaster Event Center from August 24-27, 2022.
Having a title sponsor is a first for FMCA, but Blue Ox officials approached FMCA leaders about doing something special to welcome those attending the August convention. Blue Ox maintains its headquarters in Pender, Nebraska, and has a facility in Lincoln as well.
"FMCA is delighted to have Blue Ox serve as the title sponsor for our Lincoln convention," said Rett Porter, FMCA national president. "Through the years, our members have purchased thousands of their tow bars and other safety equipment. Blue Ox is an industry leader for towing equipment and has been a caring and supportive company for FMCA members."
Mike Hesse, CEO of Blue Ox, agreed that the long-standing relationship with FMCA has been beneficial to his company. "The FMCA partnership has been great for us," he said. "FMCA has very loyal members, which has resulted in many loyal Blue Ox customers. At Blue Ox, you'll often hear the phrase, 'Towing doesn't have to be a drag.' That process starts by listening to our customers' experience towing all types of cars, trailers, and RVs and how we can make their journey as great as the destination."
"With a facility in Lincoln, and our headquarters in Pender, we wanted to go above and beyond to welcome FMCA and its members to Nebraska and give an exceptional customer experience at this year's rally," said Alex Walker, director of sales with Blue Ox. "We are excited to showcase our many quality products, thank our current customers, and welcome our new customers."
As title sponsor, Blue Ox will have a major presence in FMCA's promotional efforts for the convention and on-site at the Lancaster Event Center. The company also will co-host "Welcome To Lincoln Night" in the city's downtown area on Tuesday, August 23. That evening, convention attendees will be invited to the Historic Haymarket District for a night of food and fun. With dozens of restaurants, shops, and other attractions within an eight-block area, FMCA members will have multiple dining and browsing options, with discounts offered by many area businesses. At Lincoln Station Great Hall, entertainment and refreshments will be available for convention attendees throughout the night during the "Blue Ox Bash."
"In partnership with Blue Ox, we are so excited to put together this event for those coming to Lincoln," said Chris Smith, FMCA CEO. "I know our attendees will love the area once they check it out, and this will be a great way to get their convention experience started. I can't wait to see the streets of Lincoln filled with folks wearing their 'Golden Getaway' badges."
For more information about FMCA's "Golden Getaway" Convention Presented By Blue Ox, and to register, visit FMCA.com or call (800) 543-3622.
ABOUT FMCA: ENHANCING THE RV LIFESTYLE
FMCA is the world's largest not-for-profit association for recreation vehicle (RV) owners. The organization maintains its national headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, and currently has nearly 150,000 active members. FMCA offers its members a number of benefits, including a subscription to its monthly magazine, Family RVing; a medical emergency and travel assistance program valued at $200 per family; a tire purchasing program; group rates on a roadside assistance program, RV and auto insurance, and health insurance; discounted rates for RV tours and caravans; and discounts on a mobile internet access plan. Perhaps the most important benefit of FMCA membership is the camaraderie and friendships that develop among people enjoying the common interest of RV travel. The organization can be reached at (513) 474-3622 or (800) 543-3622 and on the web at http://www.FMCA.com.
