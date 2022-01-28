WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FOCUS Investment Banking ("FOCUS"), a national middle market investment banking firm providing merger, acquisition, divestiture, and corporate finance services, announced today that BROTHERS Mail Order Industries ("BROTHERS"), America's number one source for 1947-87 Chevrolet and GMC truck parts, has been acquired by Holley, the largest and fastest growing platform for performance automotive enthusiasts. FOCUS advised BROTHERS in this transaction.
"The team at FOCUS was so helpful and ready and willing to do whatever it took to get things done throughout this transaction," stated Jim Flanders, Co-Founder of BROTHERS. "As my first, and possibly my last business sale, I appreciated the way they worked with me and my team at BROTHERS to make sure we were informed and involved with all aspects of the process. I look forward to seeing what's next for us and our new partnership with Holley."
"We are excited to welcome BROTHERS to the Holley family of enthusiast brands," said Tom Tomlinson, Holley's President and CEO. "This acquisition is in a highly strategic product category that is powertrain agnostic with applicability to the emerging opportunity in electric vehicles and electric powertrain conversions. BROTHERS further enhances our offerings in truck and SUV appearance."
"Holley's successful track record with automotive aftermarket enthusiast companies and e-commerce business models made them the perfect acquirer for BROTHERS," said Giorgio Andonian, Principal at FOCUS. "Steve and Jim Flanders have built a tremendous brand by understanding the unique needs of their customer base. BROTHERS brought to market high quality products, detailed installation videos, and quality customer service and became the trusted name in the truck aftermarket. It was a pleasure working with such passionate business owners and we are excited to see where the brand will go in the years to come."
About FOCUS Investment Banking
FOCUS Investment Banking has been one of the most active M&A advisors in the U.S. automotive aftermarket over the last decade. FOCUS's Automotive Team has helped dozens of companies in collision repair, tire & service, oil & lube, parts, and automotive distribution achieve their strategic objectives. With over 40 years of experience in the automotive aftermarket completing dozens of successful transactions, our clients trust us to deliver results.
Securities transactions conducted by FOCUS Securities LLC, an affiliated company, registered Broker Dealer member FINRA/SIPC. For more information, visit https://focusbankers.com/automotive/.
