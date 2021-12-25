FONTANA, Calif., Dec. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fontana Mazda in Fontana, California, has finally added the 2022 Mazda MX-30 EV to its showroom lineup. Mazda lovers residing in and around Fontana can now head over to their favorite dealership to learn more about the model and schedule a test drive before making a purchase. Fontana Mazda is home to a range of new Mazda vehicles and several preowned vehicles maintained by the dealership in their best condition. Therefore, interested customers are advised to browse through the dealership's website to find the model of their liking and purchase the same at the best deals.
The 2022 Mazda MX-30 is the automaker's first step into the Electric Vehicles segment. From all that is known, the model is the first of many in the lineup, and Mazda is expected to roll out more models by the next year. Powering the MX-30 is an electric motor that makes 143 horsepower and 200 pound-feet of torque. It has a front-wheel drive that contributes to its seamless and comfortable ride.
Interested shoppers can visit the dealership at 16800 S Highland Avenue in Fontana, California, 92336, or call (833) 805-2735 to speak to the service team. Fontana Mazda also offers several lucrative incentives and specials on its Mazda models throughout the year that customers might want to learn more about and make the most out of their purchases.
