FONTANA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fontana Mazda in Fontana, California, is offering its customers a special 1-year prepaid maintenance plan on select vehicles. Buyers are eligible to receive 24/7 roadside assistance under this plan. They also qualify to get the following services at this dealership:
- Oil and filter changes
- Tire rotation services
- Multi-point inspection
All the necessary maintenance and repair work will be carried out by the well-trained technical staff of the dealership. However, customers must note that if there are additional services that are deemed required by the maintenance staff, those are not covered under the plan. Therefore, the customer is responsible for getting the additional service done.
Buyers must also note that roadside assistance is provided by and/or through Cross Country Motor Club, Inc. However, if the customers are in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon, Wisconsin, or Wyoming, the assistance will be provided by and/or through Cross Country Motor Club of California, Inc.
All interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.fontanamazda.com/ for more information. They can reach the dealership at 833-805-2735 or visit in person. Fontana Mazda is located at 16800 S Highland Ave, Fontana, CA 92336.
Shawn Wade, Fontana Mazda, 909-550-5100, swade@fontanamazda.com
