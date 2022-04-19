Customers near the Fontana area in California can now apply for pre-approval for automotive financing at Fontana Mazda.
FONTANA, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Getting approved for an auto loan application might not be as easy as it sounds. People from different walks of life will have a varied credit history, which will impact their loan approval. Customers near the Fontana area in California can now apply for pre-approval for automotive financing in a hassle-free manner at Fontana Mazda.
The expert finance specialists at Fontana Mazda will sit down with the drivers in the area who are looking out for an auto loan and help them find customized deals tailor-made for the requirement. Prospective buyers would be given proper guidance on how to figure out a perfect budget, analyze their credit situation, and choose a car that suits their lifestyle. Interested parties are requested to visit the dealership's official website and fill in a basic application form. All the personally identifiable data collected will be kept safe and secure and used by the Fontana MazdaCredit Application staff to facilitate a relationship or business transaction.
Customers are requested to visit the Fontana Mazda dealership at 16800 S Highland Ave, Fontana, California, 92336. For any further information, please reach out to their friendly and knowledgeable customer care team on 833-804-5413.
Media Contact
Shawn Wade, Fontana Mazda, 909-550-5100, swade@fontanamazda.com
SOURCE Fontana Mazda