DEARBORN, Mich., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today the Automotive Hall of Fame announced its 2022 Industry Leader: Jim Farley, president and CEO of Ford and president of Ford Model e. This significant award is given to one individual in a given year, who demonstrated outstanding leadership in the automotive industry.
"For nearly 120 years Ford has played an important role in shaping mobility and positively impacting society," said Sarah Cook, president of the Automotive Hall of Fame. "The Hall is excited to recognize Jim Farley and his recent leadership in transforming Ford and the automotive industry to e-mobility solutions."
As CEO, Farley is focused on deployment of the ambitious, customer-focused Ford+ plan for growth and value creation. Announced in May 2021, this plan prioritizes the innovation and delivery of breakthrough electric vehicles at scale along with development of software and connected vehicle technologies and services. Over the past year, Ford has been restructuring its automotive business to give its teams greater clarity and focus, investing in manufacturing scale and capability, and delivering high-demand products and services to its customers.
"As Ford accelerates its transition to an electric, connected future, I draw inspiration from the men and women who changed our industry for the better," said Jim Farley. "As a grandchild of a Ford factory worker, I feel a deep sense of duty to our team around the world to protect Ford for future generations. On behalf of Bill Ford and our entire team, I'm honored to receive this recognition."
Farley will be recognized as the 2022 Industry Leader along with the previously announced 2022 Automotive Hall of Fame Inductees at the Automotive Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at The Icon (200 Walker St. Detroit, MI). Event sponsorships are available and can be purchased online at http://www.automotivehalloffame.org/2022-sponsorships/
About Jim Farley
Jim Farley became president and chief executive officer of Ford in October 2020, and in March 2022 took on the additional role of president, Ford Model e. Farley joined Ford in 2007, following a successful 17 years with Toyota where he launched the company's Scion brand. During his career at Ford, Farley held numerous leadership roles including Chief Operating Officer, president of New Business, Technology and Strategy, president Global Markets and several roles in the Global Marketing, Sales and Service division, where he was responsible for the reinvention of the Lincoln brand and its introduction in China.
As CEO, Farley is focused on deployment of the ambitious, customer-focused Ford+ plan for growth and value creation. Primary elements of the plan include innovation and delivery of breakthrough electric vehicles at scale, along with development of software and connected vehicle technologies and services for the Ford Model e business unit.
Farley's maternal grandfather, Emmet Tracy, started as an hourly employee for the Ford Motor Company at its Highland Park Plant in 1916.
About the Automotive Hall of Fame
Automotive Hall of Fame (AHF) is a non-profit organization that honors and celebrates the automotive/mobility industry's leaders and innovators through awards and programs that challenge young and old alike to higher levels of personal achievement. Founded in 1939, the Automotive Hall of Fame has honored 757 awardees from around the world, who have impacted and influenced the automotive and mobility industries.
The Automotive Hall of Fame is located at 21400 Oakwood Blvd in Dearborn, Michigan and is open to the public Thursdays – Sundays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. You can also visit the Automotive Hall of Fame online at automotivehalloffame.org or on our Facebook and Instagram pages.
AHF Mission Statement:
To honor and celebrate the accomplishments of individuals in the international motor vehicle industry through awards and educational programs that challenge young and old alike to higher levels of personal achievement.
