JANESVILLE, Wis., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This holiday season, new car buyers in Janesville looking to lease a brand-new Volkswagen vehicle can lease the latest Volkswagen models at the lowest lease prices at their local Volkswagen dealership, Frank Boucher Volkswagen of Janesville.
The dealership is offering exciting lease options on its latest Volkswagen inventory, including the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan and 2022 Volkswagen Taos crossover SUVs.
Buyers interested in the 2022 Volkswagen Taos SE trim with 4Motion® AWD can lease it for $319 per month for 39 months. The lease rate for the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan SE R-Line Black starts at $375 for 39 months.
Apart from these models, customers can also lease the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta S for $339 for 39 months.
The Volkswagen Sign Then Drive sales event at Frank Boucher Volkswagen of Janesville allows eligible buyers to avoid paying hefty down payments by rolling the down payment amount in easy monthly installments.
The Sign Then Drive event offers the following benefits:
- $0 Down Payment
- $0 Security Deposit
- $0 First Month's Lease Payment
- $0 Due at Signing
Meanwhile, the offer excludes tax, title, license, options, and dealer fees, which are payable at signing.
The Volkswagen Sign Then Drive offer at Frank Boucher Volkswagen of Janesville is valid only for highly qualified customers through Volkswagen Credit, and the offer ends January 3, 2022.
Interested customers can learn more about the Volkswagen Sign Then Drive lease offer by visiting the dealership website, http://www.janesvillevw.com. The Frank Boucher Volkswagen of Janesville dealership can be contacted via phone at 262-416-1541. Customers can also walk into the dealership showroom located at 4211 Milton Avenue.
Media Contact
Gordie Boucher, Frank Boucher Volkswagen of Janesville, 608-302-6023, gordie.boucher@boucher.com
SOURCE Frank Boucher Volkswagen of Janesville