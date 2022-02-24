RACINE, Wis., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Frank Boucher Volkswagen of Racine inventory includes the new 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI featuring a 2L TSI DOHC (Double Over Head Camshaft) engine with a six-speed manual transmission and an FWD (Front Wheel Drive). The car is available in the exterior color Atlantic Blue Metallic with Titan Black colored interiors and has a fuel economy of 24/34 mpg.

In terms of equipment, the 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI possesses a navigation system, driver and passenger airbags, ABS (Antilock Brake System), nine-speakers, adaptive suspension, auto high-beam headlights, power door mirrors, panoramic moonroof, electronic stability, and traction control, telescopic and tilt steering wheel, heated front and rear seats, low-pressure tire warning system, illuminated entry, fully automatic headlights, front dual-zone air conditioning, rear exterior parking camera, and VW Car-Net services.

The 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI features these and many other unique elements worth the starting MSRP of $29,545.

Customers interested in a test drive of the vehicle can do so by signing up on the dealership website at http://www.bouchervw.com. Alternatively, customers can drive by the Frank Boucher Volkswagen of Racine located at 9601 Washington Ave., Racine, Wisconsin, or call (262) 416-1541 for further information and assistance.

Media Contact

Gordie Boucher, Frank Boucher Volkswagen of Racine, 800-504-6619, gordie.boucher@boucher.com

 

SOURCE Frank Boucher Volkswagen of Racine

