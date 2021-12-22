RACINE, Wis., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christmas shoppers in the market for a brand-new Volkswagen can look forward to leasing the latest VW models at $0 down payment as part of the Volkswagen Sign Then Drive sales event at their favorite Frank Boucher Volkswagen of Racine dealership.
The top-rated Volkswagen dealership is currently offering exciting lease options on all the latest Volkswagen models, including the best-selling 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan and 2022 Volkswagen Taos crossover SUVs.
As part of the Sign Then Drive event at Frank Boucher Volkswagen of Racine, eligible customers can lease the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta S trim for as low as $299 for 36 months. The lease rates for the front-wheel drive 2022 Volkswagen Taos S and 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan S are $309 and $349 respectively for 39 months.
The Volkswagen Sign Then Drive sales event makes it easier for eligible customers who do not want to make hefty down payments by rolling in the down payment into the easy equated monthly installments (EMI).
During the ongoing Volkswagen Sign Then Drive Event, Volkswagen makes it easier for customers to lease their favorite Volkswagen model by offering the following benefits:
- $0 Down Payment*
- $0 Security Deposit*
- $0 First Month's Lease Payment*
- $0 Due at Signing*
*Offer excludes tax, title, license, options, and dealer fees, all payable at the time of signing.
The Volkswagen Sign Then Drive offer at Frank Boucher Volkswagen of Racine is applicable only for qualified customers through Volkswagen Credit, and the offer ends January 3, 2022.
Interested customers are advised to learn more about the offer by visiting the dealership website, http://www.bouchervw.com. Customers can also contact Frank Boucher Volkswagen of Racine via phone at 262-416-1541 or visit the dealership showroom conveniently located 5 minutes east of 194 on Highway 20 at 9601 Washington Avenue.
