PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prospective buyers interested in a used Mercedes-Benz in and around Salem and Portland in Oregon can purchase their next luxury vehicle from Freeman Motor Company. The dealership hosts an eclectic range of used Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

Interested shoppers can choose from convertibles, coupes, SUVs, sedans, vans and wagons of the Mercedes-Benz brand. Some popular models include the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Mercedes-Benz GLE and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Freeman Motor Company prides itself on thoroughly inspecting the cars it includes in the inventory. Vehicles that boast high quality and promise safe functionality are included.

Out-of-station customers can also take advantage of their services. The dealership's sales representatives send close-up photos, shoot videos, and talk customers through every detail of the car, helping the buyer decide.

Apart from being a premium pre-owned car dealership, the Freeman Motor Company dealership has a full-service center, auto spa and body shop. Customers interested in purchasing a used Mercedes-Benz from Freeman Motor Company are encouraged to visit the dealership at 7524 S Macadam Ave, Portland, Oregon 97219, United States. Log on to the dealership's website to look at the used Mercedes-Benz models in the inventory. Questions can be directed to 503 310-5555.

Media Contact

Kara Copeland, Freeman Motor Company, 503 595-5353, Kara@Freemanmotor.com

 

SOURCE Freeman Motor Company

