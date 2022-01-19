PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Freeman Motor Company is an automotive dealership in Salem and Portland, Oregon. The dealership has a dedicated Finance and Insurance Department for the financing needs of customers. The qualified team makes the process of getting a car loan easy for buyers and saves time. Individuals buying a vehicle from the Freeman Motor Company have the advantage of completing all financing needs in one place. The dealership has good connections with banks so customers will get a range of options.
Customers can start the process by filling the online finance application form. After selecting the vehicle from inventory, buyers select the Start Credit Application option. The dealership will evaluate options, and a finance manager might contact potential buyers for more information. The credit application will be submitted to the bank, and after getting the final approval from the lender, the finance officer might get in touch with customers to go over the terms. Buyers will get all documentation of their records. The process is easy and transparent.
Freeman Motor Company has an inventory packed with some great models. The dealership's website has a model research page to give detailed information to customers. The dealership also offers vehicle maintenance services. Customers can wait in the dealership's lounge and utilize free Wi-Fi or television during their vehicle maintenance.
To learn more, potential buyers can visit the website or call 503-310-5555. Freeman Motor Company is located at 7524 S. Macadam Ave.
