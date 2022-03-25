Customers who want to trade-in or sell their vehicles in the Portland area can now do so at the Freeman Motor Company dealership.
PORTLAND, Ore., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers in and around the Portland area in Oregon who need to sell or trade-in their vehicles can now do it at the Freeman Motor Company dealership. The online trade-in interface available at the dealership is smooth and hassle-free. Customers need to enter their vehicles' year of manufacture, make, model, trim and VIN on the trade-in page. A vehicle report is generated automatically. It displays all the important information that will help customers make the best trade-in decisions suitable for them.
Interested customers can check out the online vehicle trade-in page available on the dealership website. Once all the vehicle details are recorded online, the vehicle needs to be brought to the dealership, where the available certified appraisers will perform a concrete full-vehicle inspection. The complete end-to-end process is handled by experienced staff.
Please visit the freemanmotor.com website to learn about the numerous vehicle deals and services available at the dealership. For detailed information on the vehicle trade-in process, visit the dealership staff at Freeman Motor Company in Portland, Oregon or call them at 503-310-5555.
Media Contact
Kara Copeland, Freeman Motor Company, 503-310-5555, Kara@Freemanmotor.com
