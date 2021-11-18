NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Friendly Kia, a dealership serving the Tampa area from New Port Richey, Florida, is offering special financing and leasing offers on the 2022 Kia Sportage through the end of the year. Drivers in the area are encouraged to finance or lease a new 2022 Kia Sportage during November and December to take advantage of these temporary offers.
Qualified buyers can get a special low 0.9% APR when they purchase the 2022 Kia Sportage before January 3, 2022. Quantities of this model are limited and this offer is only available at participating dealerships like Friendly Kia. Buyers will owe $21.22 per month per $1,000 financed with a 48-month loan. The 0.9% APR is available for up to 60 months.
The special leasing offers for the 2022 Kia Sportage are for the LX FWD and LX AWD trim levels. Drivers can get a rate of $189 per month on a 36-month lease with $3,499 due at signing for the Sportage LX FWD. The 2022 Kia Sportage LX AWD is available for $199 per month on a 24-month lease with $3,499 due at signing. These offers are available for qualified lessees and expire on January 3, 2022.
Other special offers can be found for the 2022 Kia Sportage and other new Kia vehicles at Friendly Kia. The offers can be viewed online at friendlykia.com.
Media Contact
Tyler Holt, Friendly Kia, 877 544-6706, tylerjholt@gmail.com
SOURCE Friendly Kia