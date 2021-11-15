NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Friendly Kia, a Kia dealership in New Port Richey, Florida, is offering drivers a free vehicle battery diagnostic check this month. Drivers in the Tampa area are encouraged to visit the dealership at their earliest convenience to get their vehicles' batteries inspected. The check will let drivers know whether their vehicle could use a new battery soon or at that time.
This temporary offer of a free vehicle battery diagnostic check is available through the end of the year, expiring on December 31, 2021. That gives drivers a month and a half to take advantage of this deal. In addition to a free battery check during this time, drivers can also get a free battery installation with their purchase of a new vehicle battery at the dealership during this time. Taxes are not included, and this offer can't be combined with other offers.
In order to take advantage of this offer, drivers should present the coupon at the time of service. The coupon can be found on the dealership's website, friendlykia.com. Customers are limited to one coupon per service item. Other coupons are available for discounted service items if drivers choose not to use this coupon. Other discounted service items at the dealership right now include discounted oil changes and vehicle accessories.
