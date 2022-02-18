ENFIELD, Conn., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Currently, the Gale Toyota dealership inventory houses five 2022 Toyota 4Runner vehicles. They include the 2022 Toyota 4Runner Trail Special Edition (sale price $47, 836), three 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road Premium (sale price $51,834), and a 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro (sale price $59,822).
The 2022 Toyota 4Runner is powered by a 4L V6 engine and is available in Lunar Rock, Nautical Blue Metallic, and Lime Rush exterior color options.
On the dealership website, customers can unlock smart prices, estimate their payments, and start online buying. Customers are requested to note that the prices mentioned on the website do not include the Dealer doc fee of $649 in the final price. Additionally, the Keep It Wild Savings deal is not applicable on the 4Runner TRD Pro model.
Customers interested in the 2022 Toyota 4Runner are requested to contact the dealer to confirm the availability of the vehicle as they may be in transit.
The Gale Toyota dealership is located at 50 Palomba Drive, Enfield, Connecticut, and can be reached at (860) 269-3608. Further information can be found at http://www.galetoyota.com.
