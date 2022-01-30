ENFIELD, Conn., Jan. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gale Toyota in Enfield, Connecticut, has a military rebate program for veterans. They can get a $500 rebate on their purchase of a new Toyota vehicle from the dealership.
This special rebate program is available for the following people:
- Active duty and inactive reserve U.S. military personnel
- Household members, including Gold Star families, of eligible U.S. military personnel
- U.S. military retirees (within one year of retirement)
- U.S. military veterans (within one year of discharge)
Furthermore, in order to take advantage of this rebate program, the eligible customers have to submit proof of their military service. They are required to produce the following documents:
- Leave or earning statement/Military ID card/DD Form 214, Certificate of release or discharge from active duty
- Proof of receiving a qualifying salary
- Receive credit approval by Toyota Financial Services from the dealership
Eligible customers can choose to buy or lease any new vehicle that will be available in the dealership's inventory.
Therefore, all interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.galetoyota.com/ for more information. They can also call the dealership at 860-269-3608 or visit the dealership in person. Gale Toyota is located at 50 Palomba Drive, Enfield, CT.
