ENFIELD, Conn., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gale Toyota in Enfield, Connecticut, is offering an instant cash offer online to the customers who want to sell or trade-in their vehicle at the dealership.
Customers have to fill out a form on the dealer's website, wherein they will have to mention their car's license plate number or VIN or the make, model, and year of the vehicle. Furthermore, they have to disclose to the dealership the specific features and conditions of their car. Once that information is given, customers will get an instant cash offer from the dealership that will be valid for seven days.
After getting the offer, customers are required to bring their vehicle to the dealership along with the cash offer. The dealership staff will ask the same questions to the customers that were asked during the online cash offer was made. Additionally, the staff will inspect the vehicle to make sure that the condition and specifications of the vehicle match with what was disclosed by the customers earlier. Once the inspection is done, the customers will be paid the amount that was promised.
Therefore, all interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.galetoyota.com/ or call 860-269-3608 for more information. They can also visit the dealership in person.
Gale Toyota Address:
50 Palomba Drive, Enfield, CT
Media Contact
Mark Marschall, Gale Toyota, 860-269-3608, mark.marschall@galetoyota.com
SOURCE Gale Toyota