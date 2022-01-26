NORTH SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new year is off to a great start, and one way to celebrate is to purchase a new Genesis. Qualified car shoppers can now benefit from low interest rates and excellent lease terms on Genesis G70 and G80 models.

Those wishing to buy and finance a new Genesis can pick up a G70 or G80 at a special APR of 1.9%. This 60-month term for well-qualified buyers is over at the end of the month. Buyer must take delivery from a participating retailer and from retail stock by January 31.

Those wishing to lease have valuable options to choose from, as well. The Genesis G70 can be leased for $479 a month with $3599 due at signing, with a term of 36 months. The Genesis G80 can be leased for $639 a month for 36 months, with $5019 due at signing. This offer also expires at the end of January.

Luxury car shoppers who are interested in excellent pricing on a brand-new Genesis luxury car or crossover SUV can learn more about available sales incentives on the dealership website, at http://www.earnhardtgenesisofnorthscottsdale.com. Anyone wishing to speak with a person directly may do so by calling 480-368-6789.

