KENNESAW, Ga., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The world has been patiently waiting for the release date of the new 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup truck and the wait is finally over. Chevrolet has recently announced when the new 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup truck will be available and along with it, a lot of information about the new all-electric truck. The new 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV will be packed with power and offer incredible capabilities when it arrives at local Chevrolet dealerships such as Carl Black Kennesaw. To help drivers learn more about the new 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV, Carl Black Kennesaw has added information and details regarding the new all-electric pickup truck to its website.
The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV research page that is now available offers a lot of information about this new electric pickup truck, including its driving range, trailering capacity, performance features and features list. With the valuable information provided by Carl Black Kennesaw, shoppers will now have the details they need to learn more about the first-ever 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV all-electric truck. Some of the highlights of this new electric pickup truck include a GM-estimated driving range of up to 400 miles on a full charge and a maximum trailering capacity of up to 10,000 pounds when choosing the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST model.
To learn more about the new 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV, interested shoppers in Georgia can visit the dealership's website by going to http://www.carlblackkennesaw.com. Drivers may also contact the Chevy dealership with questions regarding the new 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV by calling the sales department at 888-457-2417 or by visiting the dealership in person by driving to 1110 Roberts Boulevard Northwest in Kennesaw.
