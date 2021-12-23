KENNESAW, Ga., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With so many vehicle segments to choose from in the auto industry, a driver's decision as to which one they should buy can be difficult and confusing. Chevrolet makes it easy for shoppers by offering a lengthy list of quality vehicles in every automotive segment. Carl Black Kennesaw, a Chevy dealership in Georgia, is also helping drivers choose the right vehicle by adding detailed model research pages of all the new Chevy models they carry on its website. The latest Chevy model research pages to be added to the Georgia Chevy dealership's website offers details and information about the new 2022 Chevy Colorado and 2022 Chevy Equinox.
The 2022 Chevy Colorado research page starts by giving information about the new pickup truck's engine options and towing capabilities. After learning about the three available engine options, interested drivers details about its technology and comfort features. With power, capability, innovative technology, and incredible comfort, the 2022 Chevy Colorado is an easy pick for a new truck.
The 2022 Chevy Equinox model research page offers a closer look as many of the standard and available technology and comfort features drivers can get when choosing this compact crossover SUV. Some of the most popular features available in the 2022 Chevy Equinox include leather seats, the Chevrolet Infotainment System, Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™, a Wi-Fi hotspot, a Bose® premium audio system, Bluetooth®, USB ports, dual-zone automatic climate control, navigation, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, OnStar®, remote engine start and SiriusXM®.
To learn more about the new 2022 Chevy Equinox or 2022 Chevy Colorado, shoppers are encouraged to visit http://www.carlblackkennesaw.com to read the informative model research pages. Drivers may also contact a representative at the Georgia Chevy dealership to ask questions by calling 888-457-2417.
