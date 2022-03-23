KENNESAW, Ga., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The electric vehicle segment is one of the hottest in the entire automotive industry. With their ability to drive gas-free and offer electric-only miles, they have quickly become a top choice with many drivers who are seeking to save money on gasoline by not needing it at all. One Georgia dealership, Carl Black Kennesaw, is pleased to announce two new electric vehicles heading to its dealership soon. The GMC Hummer EV Pickup and SUV will give drivers the power, capability and versatility they are looking for on the road while also giving them the technology, comfort and safety they desire.
The GMC Hummer EV Pickup research page is loaded with information that drivers and shoppers need to learn more about this new electric truck. Some of the top qualities of the new GMC Hummer EV Pickup highlighted on the model research page include up to 1,000 horsepower, 11,500 lb-ft of torque, a driving range of over 350 miles, excellent off-road capability and a long list of off-road features.
The GMC Hummer EV SUV research page offers a closer and more detailed look at the offerings of this new electric SUV. With plenty of storage space and impressive passenger and cargo space, the GMC Hummer EV SUV will give shoppers the versatility they are looking for in a new SUV. A long list of innovative technologies and luxurious comfort features will help make this new electric SUV an easy pick.
To learn more about the GMC Hummer EV Pickup or GMC Hummer EV SUV, interested shoppers are encouraged to read the model research pages of these two new electric vehicles by going to http://www.carlblackkennesaw.com. Drivers may also contact the Georgia GMC dealership to ask further questions by calling 888-457-2417 of by driving to 1110 Roberts Blvd.
