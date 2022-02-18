KENNESAW, Ga., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Choosing the right SUV can be a difficult task for any shopper. The key to getting behind the wheel of the right SUV is to know as much about all the top choices as possible so a shopper can make the most informed buying decision. To help local drivers in Georgia choose the SUV that is the best fit for their needs, Carl Black Kennesaw has added informative model research pages of the top two picks for a new SUV to its website. The detailed research pages recently added to the website offer important information about the new 2022 Chevy Tahoe and 2022 GMC Yukon.
The 2022 Chevy Tahoe research page offers an incredible amount of information regarding this new SUV, including its available technology and comfort features. Some of the most popular features available in the new 2022 Chevy Tahoe include family favorites such as a rear-seat entertainment system, Wi-Fi connection, a Bose® audio system, Bluetooth®, USB ports, leather seats, OnStar®, Teen Driver Technology, tri-zone automatic climate control, wireless phone charging and many others.
The 2022 GMC Yukon research page offers information that every driver is looking for to learn more about this new family SUV. From innovative technology and luxurious comfort features to powerful engine options, an SUV shopper will find all the information they need to learn more about the new 2022 GMC by visiting the detailed model research page.
To learn more about the new 2022 Chevy Tahoe or 2022 GMC Yukon, SUV shoppers can visit the Georgia dealership's website by going to http://www.carlblackkennesaw.com. Drivers may also contact Carl Black Kennesaw to inquire about current sales and deals by calling 888-457-2417 or by driving to 1110 Roberts Road.
