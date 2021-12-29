WAUKESHA, Wis., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Batteries are an important but sometimes overlooked car component. They produce power for your car and keep it running - even when you're not driving. If your battery is old, worn out, or has been damaged in any way, it's time to replace it with a new one. The good news – Boucher Hyundai of Waukesha is offering 10% Off on a new battery when installed in Waukesha, WI. Interested drivers are encouraged to visit the dealership as soon as they can.
At Boucher Hyundai of Waukesha, drivers will be able to get a battery replacement service by the dealership's professional staff in the quickest time possible. This is because the dealership has one of the fastest turnarounds when it comes to vehicle repairs. Their staff has years of experience with batteries for all Hyundai models. According to the dealership's website, the 10% discount is valid through Dec. 31, 2021. This offer is only valid at Boucher Hyundai, 1583 E. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Individuals who would like to take advantage of this offer can learn more about the battery replacement service at Boucher Hyundai of Waukesha online at https://www.boucherhyundai.com/. Those who prefer a more personal interaction can contact the dealership at 800-240-5881 and they will be happy to help you out.
