MORENO VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hyundai of Moreno Valley, an automotive dealership in Moreno Valley, California, is offering a complimentary multi-point inspection for most Hyundai models. Drivers who want to take advantage of this offer can get a coupon from the dealership's website and present it at the time of service. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer and can only be used once per person. In addition to that, customers can use the free multi-point inspection coupon only at the time of a new purchase, as it is not valid on prior purchases.

Hyundai of Moreno Valley has a team of factory-trained technicians to take the best possible care of a vehicle. From oil changes to brake replacement to auto body repairs, customers can get all the automotive services at the dealership's service department. Moreover, if the Hyundai model requires any repairs, the dealership only uses genuine OEM parts for all kinds of replacements. Drivers who are interested in getting an auto service in Moreno Valley, California, can schedule a service appointment right away.

For further assistance, interested parties can contact Hyundai of Moreno Valley by dialing 951-900-4248. They can also visit the dealership at 27500 Eucalyptus Avenue in Moreno Valley, California.

Media Contact

Rosetta Brown, Hyundai of Moreno Valley, 951-900-4248, rosettab@hyundaiofmy.com

 

SOURCE Hyundai of Moreno Valley

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.