The New 2022 Toyota RAV4 Comes with Numerous Top-Notch Interior Elements
MARS, Pa., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of Toyota's frontline crossover SUVs, Toyota RAV4 continues to stay on the assembly lines and is back for the 2022 model year. The 2022 Toyota RAV4 addresses the predicaments of its predecessors conveniently and is well on its way to becoming one of the best-selling vehicles in its segment. Customers who are interested in getting behind the wheel of the 2022 Toyota RAV4 can head to Baierl Toyota in Mars, Pennsylvania, and test drive the vehicle.
The 2022 Toyota RAV4 comes with a 2.5-Liter Dynamic Force 4-Cylinder DOHC D-4S Injection engine that features Dual Variable Valve Timing with intelligence (VVT-i), with SPORT, Eco, NORMAL Modes. At its best, the engine can make a maximum of 203 horsepower @ 6,600 rpm and generate a torque rating of 184 pound-feet @ 5,000 rpm. An eight-speed ECT-I automatic gearbox with sequential shift mode routes engine power to either the front wheels or all axles of the 2022 Toyota RAV4, depending on the configuration opted for. The 2022 RAV4 gets a gas mileage of 27 MPG city, 35 MPG highway, and 30 MPG combined.
Another highlight of the vehicle is its utility quotient. Featuring a hands-free power liftgate and 12V/120W accessory power outlet in the rear cargo space, the 2022 RAV4 is incredibly convenient when compared to other vehicles in its segment. Also, thanks to its eight-inch ground clearance, the 2022 RAV4 can easily maneuver over rocky roads and other patchy terrains. On top of these best-in-breed features, the 2022 Toyota RAV4 is also home to a wide range of best-in-class technology features and safety elements.
