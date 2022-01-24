FAIRMONT, W.Va., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The iconic Toyota Tacoma is back for 2022 and is available for sale at Dan Cava Toyota World in Fairmont, West Virginia. Customers looking for a dependable pickup truck with incredible value for money and a slew of safety and capability features can check out the new 2022 Toyota Tacoma. The truck has undergone several upgrades in the quest of reaching the top of its segment. The makeover has worked well for Tacoma, and it might likely end up amongst the best-selling pickup trucks in 2022.
Starting at $26,500, the 2022 Toyota Tacoma is amongst the cheapest pickup trucks. The 2022 Tacoma is available in five trim levels and other configurable options. Higher-end trims boast a 3.5L V6 DOHC 24 valve engine, while the base trim in the lineup comes with a 2.7L DOHC 16-valve engine. The 2.7-liter engine can make 159 horsepower and 180 pound-feet torque, and the 3.5-liter engine generates 278 horsepower and has a torque rating of 265 pound-feet. A six-speed manual transmission system or a six-speed ECT-i gearbox, depending on the trim, transmits engine power to the axles for driving the wheels. Furthermore, the truck has a combined fuel economy of 18 MPG.
On the safety front, the 2022 Toyota Tacoma has received above-par scores from both NHTSA and IIHS. The truck is home to the complete set of Toyota Safety Sense™ P (TSS-P). The TSS-P safety suite helps the driver avoid accidents by sending warning signals when other vehicles or pedestrians approach the truck from blind spots and also comes in handy at the time of any other possible collision. Other safety features include Rear Parking Sonar, Integrated Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, and Toyota's iconic Star Safety System™.
In and around Fairmont, West Virginia, pickup truck enthusiasts may contact the Dan Cava Toyota World dealership at (304) 366-2720 or book a test drive online. Those customers who want to discover the features of the 2022 Toyota Tacoma in more depth can visit Dan Cava Toyota World's website at https://www.cavatoyota.com or stop by the dealership at 2510 White Hall Blvd, Fairmont, West Virginia 26554.
