FAIRMONT, W.Va., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Toyota Highlander, which debuted in 2001, is one of the most well-known three-row SUVs on the market. The Highlander has a diversified client base that continues to increase over time and has proven its mettle as a durable and tech-savvy SUV. Every year, the Toyota Highlander receives updates to ensure that it remains competitive in the congested SUV category. The 2022 Toyota Highlander will almost certainly carry on the tradition due to a slew of standard equipment. Customers looking for an SUV with best-in-class performance ratings, cutting-edge safety, driver-assistance technology, and eye-catching accent lines should stop by Dan Cava Toyota World in Fairmont, West Virginia.
The 2022 Toyota Highlander delivers exceptional value for money, with a starting MSRP of $35,205. The SUV comes in eleven different grades, including hybrid and gasoline versions, all of which are designed to meet clients' needs daily. A 3.5-liter DOHC 24-valve D-4S injection Atkinson-cycle-capable powerplant with Dual VVT-i and Stop & Start Engine System is found under the hood of the regular Toyota Highlander in 2022. The engine has a maximum power output of 295 horsepower and a torque output of 263 pound-feet. FWD is standard, while AWD is available as an option. The 2022 Toyota Highlander's engine power is sent to the wheels via an eight-speed Direct-Shift-8AT automatic gearbox.
The 2022 Toyota Highlander hybrid features a 2.5-liter L4HV 16-valve engine with Dual VVT-iE. This engine produces 243 net horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque. The hybrid models of the Toyota Highlander 2022 are equipped with ECVT transmission systems.
On the safety front, the 2022 Toyota Highlander tops most charts. The SUV encompasses the complete suite of Toyota Safety SenseTM 2.5+ (TSS 2.5+) safety features, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, available Blind Spot Monitor, and Front and Rear Parking Assist.
