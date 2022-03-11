LEXINGTON, Mass., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Interested shoppers looking for spectacular deals on 2022 Toyota models in Lexington, Arlington, Belmont and Cambridge in Massachusetts have reason to celebrate. The dealership is offering unmistakably popular deals that are valid until April 4, 2022.
Drivers can purchase the 2022 Toyota Corolla, 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback, 2022 Toyota Camry, 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid, 2022 Toyota Highlander, 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid, 2022 Toyota Prius and 2022 Toyota Tundra at 2.49% for 60 months. Meanwhile, customers can also buy the 2022 Toyota Highlander, 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid, 2022 Toyota RAV4, 2022 Toyota Tundra, 2022 Toyota Camry, 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid, 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid, 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback, 2022 Toyota Corolla and 2022 Toyota Prius at 2.99% APR for 72 months. Cash offers are also available on a few Toyota models, such as the 2022 Toyota Avalon, 2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid, 2022 Toyota C-HR, 2022 Toyota GR86 and 2022 Toyota Venza.
Customers interested in learning more about these deals are encouraged to visit the dealership at 409 Massachusetts Ave, Lexington, Massachusetts 02420, United States or log on to the dealership's website. To get their queries answered, customers can contact the dealership at 781-325-8558. The dealership prides itself on an honest and stress-free environment where customers can make a purchase in a hassle-free manner.
